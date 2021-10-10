RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Central African Republic 2-0 in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Authors:

Steve Dede

Nigeria make amends with a win against the Central African Republic.

Super Eagles of Nigeria now have nine points from four games in the qualifiers
Super Eagles of Nigeria now have nine points from four games in the qualifiers

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday, October 10, 2021, exerted revenge on the Central African Republic with a 2-0 win in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Doula, Cameroon.

Recommended articles

The Super Eagles had suffered a shock 1-0 loss at home to the Central African Republic in a Group C game of the qualifiers on Thursday, October 7, but three days later, they got to make amends with a win.

Leon Balogun opened the scoring in the 29th minute, getting on a cross into the box for a one-time finish with his right foot.

That was his first goal for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles dominated the game all through and got a deserved second just before halftime through Victor Osimhen, who was in the right place inside the box to finish off a cross from William Troost-Ekong.

Nigeria continue to top Group C with nine points from four games.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu reportedly rearrested by DSS

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu reportedly rearrested by DSS

Trending

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

‘He schooled Messi, Neymar and Mbappe’: Fans react to Kamaldeen’s masterclass against PSG

Nigeria 0 Vs 1 CAR: Awful Super Eagles fall to a first home defeat in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 40 years

Super Eagles of Nigeria lose to CAR (Instagram/Super Eagles)

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Ex-Black Stars player who’s slept with 400+ women explains why he resorted to alcoholism(video)

Nigeria Vs CAR: Form guide, head to head, prediction and how to watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria