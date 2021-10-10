Super Eagles of Nigeria beat the Central African Republic 2-0 in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

The Super Eagles had suffered a shock 1-0 loss at home to the Central African Republic in a Group C game of the qualifiers on Thursday, October 7, but three days later, they got to make amends with a win.

Leon Balogun opened the scoring in the 29th minute, getting on a cross into the box for a one-time finish with his right foot.

That was his first goal for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles dominated the game all through and got a deserved second just before halftime through Victor Osimhen, who was in the right place inside the box to finish off a cross from William Troost-Ekong.