Pulse Sports caught with Cameroon and Barcelona legend Samuel Eto’o during his recent trip to Nigeria for a La Liga event.

Eto’o who is an ambassador for La Liga was in Nigeria for the first El Clásico public viewing party in Lagos which held on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Hours before the event, Pulse Sports caught up with the 39-year-old for an exclusive interview.

These are five things he said in the interview.

1. Cameroon’s rivalry with Super Eagles

Samuel Eto Fils

While playing for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Eto’o was involved with some epic battles with the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Some he won, like the final of the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and some he lost like in the quarterfinals of AFCON 2014.

He was seen displaying different emotions and seated with Nigerian legend Kanu Nwankwo during the round-of-16 clash between Nigeria and Cameroon in Alexandria, Egypt.

Samuel Eto'o an Kanu Nwankwo (Caf) Twitter

Even though he is retired, Eto’o said he still feels the same about the rivalry.

“Whether I’m playing or retired, I still feel the same way about Nigeria, I want Cameroon to win,” he said.

“I sat with Kanu during AFCON 2019 and it was the same for him.”

2. Nigerian players in La Liga

Samuel Chukwueze (Samuel Chukwueze/Insatgram) Instagram

Eto’o was asked about the role of Nigerian players in Spain have to play for La Liga to be popular in Nigeria and he believes they have to do well for people to keep following them.

“They have to play well for people to follow the league,” he said.

When Samuel Chukeueze was mentioned to him, he said; “he’s talented, I saw him during the AFCON, but he has to score more goals."

3. Life after retirement

https://www.instagram.com/p/B882s1kpCLS/

Speaking via an interpreter in the interview, the former Mallorca captain said life after retirement was about vacations for him.

“Vacation, vacation, vacation,” he said in English this time.

4. History with Real Madrid

Samuel Eto'o as a Real Madrid player (EMPICS SPORTS) EMPICS Sports

Eto’o started his professional career at Real Madrid but failed to make an appearance for the club. He didn’t leave on good terms but the striker said he would always remember his time at the club.

“It didn’t go as I would have wanted but I will always remember my time there. I was very young but there were things I learnt there which I’m grateful for,” he told Pulse Sports.

As a Mallorca and Barcelona player, Eto’o played and scored against Real Madrid several times but he said his history with the club was never a motivation for him.

“I just do my job as a professional, no matter the situation,” he said.

5. Barcelona legacy

Samuel Eto'o

Eto’o was asked if he believes his achievements with Barcelona are respected enough especially as a black player but the former striker refused to be drawn into the race conversation as it concerns his legacy with Barcelona.

“Black, white, no matter the colour, anything you achieve will be respected,” he said.