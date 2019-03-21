Ozornwafor who is a central defender for Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) outfit Enyimba International is set for his first appearance with the Super Eagles.

Ozornwafor was a key member of the Flying Eagles squad that finished fourth at the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In an interview on the Super Eagles official Twitter account Ozornwafor gave his view on the upcoming games.

He said, “It’s great to be part of the Super Eagles for the first time. I look forward to playing in the games against Seychelles and Egypt.”

Flying Eagles captain Ikouwen Udoh who replaced Samuel Kalu on the initial list stated his readiness for the upcoming games.

In a video on the Twitter account of the Super Eagles Udoh said, ”I’m happy with my invitation for the games against Seychelles and Egypt. I will try my best to make Nigerians proud if I’m selected.”

Akwa United star Ndifreke Effiong who replaced Ola Aina also gave his view on the games in a similar short clip.

He said, ‘I’m proud to be in the team (Super Eagles). I will indeed give my best if I get the chance to play in the two games.”

The Super Eagles beat the Pirates of Seychelles 3-0 in the first leg and will hope for a repeat performance in the second leg at the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Friday, March 22.

After the game against Seychelles, the Super Eagles have a friendly encounter against the Pharaohs of Egypt scheduled for Wednesday, March 27.