Super Eagles star Moses Simon put in another impressive shift for Nantes, but a late penalty from Pepe denied the Canaries the three points in their Ligue 1 clash on Sunday evening.
Moses Simon's effort is not enough as Pepe denies Nantes
The Super Eagles star was one of Nantes' best players, but his performance was not enough to give them a win.
Simon has been one of Nantes' best players this season, with four goals to his name. The Super Eagles winger continued in the same vein on Sunday evening as he played a part in the opener.
Simon maintains perfect form
The Canaries could not find the breakthrough in the opening half, but they took the lead four minutes after the restart as Simon set up Ignatius Ganago.
Aside from the assists, Simon also played in two key passes and won four duels during his time on the pitch.
The Nigerian international has now contributed six goals (four goals and two assists) in ten league appearances for Nantes this season.
However, despite his performance, Nantes suffered a heartbreak late in the game as Nice were awarded a penalty in the fifth minute of added time.
Not the perfect result for Nice and Nantes
Arsenal loanee Nicolas Pepe stepped up to take the resulting spot kick to salvage a point for the home side.
However, the result did not help either side's ambitions, as they are still languishing in the bottom half of the table.
Nice moved up to 12th with 13 points from 12 games, while Nantes stay in 15th position with 11 points from the same number of matches.
The Canaries will now turn their attention to the Europa League clash against Qarabag on Thursday.
