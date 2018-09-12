news

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon on Sunday, September 9 held a thanksgiving for his new baby girl.

Simon and his wife Ibukun in early August welcomed a baby girl and on Sunday, the new parents took their daughter to church for Thanksgiving.

The thanksgiving service held at a church in Gent, Belgium where the footballer still resides even after sealed a move to Spanish side Levante .

After the thanksgiving service, Simon also threw a surprise belated birthday party for his wife Ibukun.

“Thanksgiving service today and a surprise birthday party from my Angel in human form @m_simon27 thank you so much my love May Almighty God bless u abundantly for me. I love you,” the WAG wrote on her Instagram.

The new bundle of joy is the first child of Moses and Ibukun who got married in December 2015 .

The 23-year-old forward recently joined Levante on a five-year-deal after a three-year stay at Belgian club Gent.