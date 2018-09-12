Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles' Moses Simeon holds thanksgiving for his daughter

Moses Simeon Super Eagles forward holds thanksgiving for his baby girl

The thanksgiving service held at a church in Gent, Belgium where the footballer still resides.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Moses Simon and wife Ibukun play

Moses Simon and wife Ibukun

(Instagram/Moses Simon)

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon on Sunday, September 9 held a thanksgiving for his new baby girl.

Simon and his wife Ibukun in early August welcomed a baby girl and on Sunday, the new parents took their daughter to church for Thanksgiving.

Moses Simon and wife Ibukun play

Moses Simon and wife Ibukun

(Insatgram/Moses Simon )

 

The thanksgiving service held at a church in Gent, Belgium where the footballer still resides even after sealed a move to Spanish side Levante.

After the thanksgiving service, Simon also threw a surprise belated birthday party for his wife Ibukun.

Thanksgiving service today and a surprise birthday party from my Angel in human form @m_simon27 thank you so much my love May Almighty God bless u abundantly for me. I love you,” the WAG wrote on her Instagram.

Moses Simon and wife Ibukun play

Moses Simon and wife Ibukun

(Insatgram/Moses Simon )

 

The new bundle of joy is the first child of Moses and Ibukun who got married in December 2015.

The 23-year-old forward recently joined Levante on a five-year-deal after a three-year stay at Belgian club Gent.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Liberia Vs Nigeria Live: Super Eagles win 2-1 in friendly game to honour...bullet
2 Liberia Vs Nigeria Time of friendly and where to watchbullet
3 Pulse Exclusive British-born Everton youngster Lookman dumps England...bullet

Related Articles

Moses Simon Super Eagles forward loses sister
Moses Simon Super Eagles forward weds fiancée in Ibadan today
Moses Simon Super Eagles forward goes shopping with wife in Belgium
Moses Simon Super Eagles forward shares more photos from his wedding
Moses Simon Super Eagles star shares kiss with his wife in new photo
Moses Simon Super Eagles forward and wife welcome baby girl

Football

John Ogu and George Weah
Liberia 1 Vs 2 Nigeria 'Don't wake me up from this dream' Ogu says after captaining Super Eagles in friendly game
Jaydeb Adetiba
Jayden Adetiba Arsenal sign 9-year-old Nigerian from South Africa
England U-21
Ademola Lookman Everton star plays for England U21 side despite links to Nigeria
Matt Miazga of the USA grabs the jersey of Angel Zaldivar of Mexico during a friendly match at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
Football Adams off the mark as USA sink 10-man Mexico