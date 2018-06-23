Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Mikel Obi begs Croatia not to rest players against Iceland

World Cup 2018 Mikel Obi begs Croatia not to rest players against Iceland

Mikel Obi has called on Croatia to be professional in their last group game against Iceland.

  • Published:
Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has made an appeal to Croatia not to rest players in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter against Iceland. play The Super Eagles take on Argentina in their next group game (Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has made an appeal to Croatia not to rest players in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter against Iceland.

Ahmed Musa’s brace gave Nigeria a 2-0 win over Iceland in their second group D game to register three points.

The Super Eagles are now second in group D following the victory against Iceland, to maintain the possibility of making it to the round of 16.

Ahmed Musa became the highest goalscorer for the Super Eagles of Nigeria at a FIFA World Cup tournament after his goal against Iceland in the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 22 play Ahmed Musa was the hero for Nigeria with two goals (FIFA)

Ahead of the last group game, Mikel has called on the Croatians to field a strong line up when they take on Iceland in their last group encounter.

He said,  "I don't think it's the best thing to do.

"This is a massive tournament - you can't rest people and give others a chance of qualification. They should be professional and play their best team.”

Croatia are already through to the next round and a win for Iceland may stop the Super Eagles from qualifying for the next stage and Mikel has called on Zlatko Dalic’s men to be professional as they were when they beat the Super Eagles 2-0.

He said, “This is such a big stage that you can't rest players just to help other teams to qualify."

Nigeria vs Iceland stats

The Super Eagles, however, have a job to do against Argentina in their last group game and Mikel believes playing against Lionel Messi will be difficult.

He said, "I think they have played well. It's going to be a tough and difficult game for us."

Super Eagles players have reacted to the 2-0 win against Iceland in their second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Friday, June 22. play The Super Eagles have an important game against Argentina (Getty Images)

The Super Eagles have not beaten Argentina in four previous meetings at the World Cup.

The Super Eagles take on Argentina on Tuesday, June 26 at 7 pm, same time Croatia squares up to Iceland.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Iceland Live Super Eagles win 2-0 in World Cup 2018 gamebullet
2 Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at World Cupbullet
3 Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles...bullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles Ahmed Musa the first Leicester City player to score at the World Cup
World Cup 2018 Argentina coach says team did not help Messi
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players react to Iceland win
2018 World Cup Red-hot Super Eagles melt Iceland with Musa’s brilliant brace
Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles morale-boosting win
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles players react to Croatia loss
World Cup 2018 Mikel Obi says he is ready to play as a defensive midfielder
World Cup 2018 Player ratings after Nigeria beat Iceland to breath hope into the World Cup campaign
World Cup 2018 Twitter goes wild for new 'GOAT' Musa after brilliant brace for Super Eagles
Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at World Cup

Football

Relieved German players celebrate after Toni Kroos's winner against Sweden
Football German crisis averted for now, but World Cup holders have work to do
Spain's Diego Costa (R) celebrates his goal with teammate Isco during their Russia 2018 World Cup Group B match against Iran, in Kazan, on June 20
Football Isco urges Spain to stay true to selves in Morocco decider
Toni Kroos celebrates after scoring Germany's late winner against Sweden in Sochi
Football Germany rescue World Cup hopes with dramatic Kroos winner
Xherdan Shaqiri was born in Kosovo but moved to Switzerland as a child
Football FIFA investigates Swiss players' pro-Kosovo World Cup celebrations