Mikel Obi begs Croatia not to rest players against Iceland

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has made an appeal to Croatia not to rest players in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter against Iceland.

Ahmed Musa’s brace gave Nigeria a 2-0 win over Iceland in their second group D game to register three points.

The Super Eagles are now second in group D following the victory against Iceland, to maintain the possibility of making it to the round of 16.

Ahead of the last group game, Mikel has called on the Croatians to field a strong line up when they take on Iceland in their last group encounter.

He said, "I don't think it's the best thing to do.

"This is a massive tournament - you can't rest people and give others a chance of qualification. They should be professional and play their best team.”

Croatia are already through to the next round and a win for Iceland may stop the Super Eagles from qualifying for the next stage and Mikel has called on Zlatko Dalic’s men to be professional as they were when they beat the Super Eagles 2-0.

He said, “This is such a big stage that you can't rest players just to help other teams to qualify."

The Super Eagles, however, have a job to do against Argentina in their last group game and Mikel believes playing against Lionel Messi will be difficult.

He said, "I think they have played well. It's going to be a tough and difficult game for us."

The Super Eagles have not beaten Argentina in four previous meetings at the World Cup.

The Super Eagles take on Argentina on Tuesday, June 26 at 7 pm, same time Croatia squares up to Iceland.