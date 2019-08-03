Super Eagles midfielders John Ogu and Oghenekaro Etebo paid a visit to Big Brother Naija housemates to officiate their Friday Night Arena Games of Friday, August 2.

It is routine for the housemates of the Big Brother Naija PepperDem season to compete in games every Friday.

For this Friday, the game was a series of football drills and the organisers of the show got Super Eagles stars Ogu and Etebo to officiate.

After introducing themselves, Ogu put the housemates through the drills before the midfielders watched and timed them during the drills.

Ogu and Etebo have been in the country since they returned from Egypt where the Super Eagles competed in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ogu played one game for the Super Eagles while Etebo was in action all through as Nigeria went all the way to the final week of the tournament to win the bronze medal.