As the world continues to stop the spread of the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is teaching fans how to stay safe.

Ndidi who is currently self-isolating at home following the suspension of the Premier League is seen in a video showing fans how to stay safe.

In a video shared on Super Eagles official Twitter account, the 23-year-old player is seen doing some kickabout alone in a garden.

He then proceeds to a washbowl to wash his hands as instructed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO recommends that people wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water or use a hand sanitiser with alcohol in it.

The Super Eagles social media handlers also shared a video of left-back Jamilu Collins playing around the ball in his sitting-room before using a hand sanitiser.

As at the time of this writing, Nigeria has had 40 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 with two discharged and one death.