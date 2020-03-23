Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been linked with Barcelona who are looking for the right player to replace the ageing Sergio Busquet.

Ndidi has been one of the highest-rated defensive midfielders in world football following his consistent and solid performances.

The 23-year-old according to Spanish weekly Don Balon is being considered by Barcelona as a long term replacement for Busquet.

The Spanish midfielder will be 32 in July and Barcelona are already looking at a host of names including Ndidi as his replacement.

Barcelona also desperately need fresh legs in midfield with the likes of Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic expected to leave the Nou Camp at the end of the current campaign.

The Nigeria international has been an important player for Leicester City so far this season.

The Foxes with Ndidi’s solidity in defensive midfield have had a fine season and on course to finish in the Champions League places.