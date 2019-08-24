Still, only 22, Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has started to plan for life after football as he has enrolled in a University in Leicester to study for a business degree.

Ndidi who plays for Leicester City in the Premier League is studying for a business degree at the De Montfort University in Leicester as he combines his football career and schooling.

Sky Sports caught up with the 22-year-old in the university campus where he usually resumes after training.

Ndidi comes in after training on most days and leaves around 6 pm as he shuffles between a top-level football career and schooling.

The Super Eagles midfielder said his teammates were aware that he is studying for a degree in his spare time.

“I think they don’t know yet, but maybe they will know now,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think the first person that will come to me is Vardy, for sure I know Vards,” he said between giggles.

Low profile

Getty Images

ALSO READ: How Wilfred Ndidi tied the knot with his girlfriend in two ceremonies

As a Premier League star, Ndidi tries to keep a low profile on campus by wearing a hoodie but it doesn’t always work.

The midfielder was filmed posing for photos with fans who recognised him on campus.

Ndidi said he wants to use his business degree to help young footballers in Nigeria when he retires from football.

The midfielder scored in Leicester City’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday, August 18. He didn’t get to enjoy his moment as he had earlier made an error which led to a Chelsea goal.

Ndidi was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and played all Nigeria’s matches at the tournament.