﻿Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali﻿ has showed off his newly acquired house in his hometown of Imo State.

The 20-year-old has been in an out of the Super Eagles squad for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Nwakali who is on loan at Porto B from English Premier League giants Arsenal is now a proud owner of a new house.

He took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the new house and show off a picture along with a message.

He said, “Thanks to God for his grace and blessings my small home I remain grateful to God. Unto the next project slow and steady win the race.”

Following his goal for the Super Eagles in an international friendly against Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, Nwakali has been tipped to replace captain Mikel Obi in Nigeria’s central midfield.

According to several reports, he is developing his game in Portugal and is expected to make a return to the Emirates Stadium at the end of his loan spell.