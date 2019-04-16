Ogu joined Beer Sheva in September 2014 and after a trophy-laden five years with the club, the midfielder took to his social media to announce that he will be leaving at the end of the season.

“After 5 years here in Hapoel Beer sheva,I have decided I won’t be continuing my career here,” Ogu announced on social media.

“All I just want to say is, thank you to everyone that made it possible for me to be here. Thank you for the memories and support. And to the fans, I specially say a Big Thank you.”

The 30-year-old leaves Beer Sheva after an impactful stint, helping the club to three straight Israeli Premier League titles.

In total, he won six domestic titles with Beer Sheva in Israel and was loved by the fans for his commitment and drive on the pitch.

In 2016, he was named the Best Foreign Player in the league after helping Hapoel Beer Sheva to their first league title in 40 years.

Although he was offered a new contract, the Nigerian midfielder was not happy with Beer Sheva’s new offer and has decided to leave to seek fresh challenges.

Pulse Sports have learnt that Turkey is the next destination for the Super Eagles midfielder.

Ogu started his professional career in Slovenia with Drava Ptuj in 2006 and played there for four years before he joined Atlético Clube de Portugal in the summer of 2010.

He signed for Almeria of Spain shortly after before returning to Portugal to play for Leiria and Académica.

For the Super Eagles, Ogu has played 22 games and score twice since his debut in March 2013.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad for the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and played in all Nigeria’s three games in the tournament.

He missed out on the 2014 FIFA World Cup squad but made it in 2018 although he didn't play all through the tournament in Russia.