Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has stated that his teammates with the Nigeria national senior team Wilfred Ndidi and William Troost-Ekong deserved to make the 2018 Africa Best XI.

No Nigerian player was included in the African team of the year and Ogu was not impressed with the selection.

The Hapoel Be'er Sheva star player took to his official Twitter account to criticise the list by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

He said, "Sorry to say this but @Ndidi25 should be here . My own opinion. Guys in that position didn’t do more than him."

He went on to state that Benatia, Aurier did not take up key roles for their respective clubs.

He said, "Benatia, Aurier are not even regulars for their clubs . But what do I know . @Ndidi25 , @WTroostEkong , we are both proud of you two . Forward ever."

He also explained that the participation of Ndidi and Ekong at the World Cup should have played a part in the selection.

He said, "How someone comes up here and say clubs they play matters . Like are you kidding me?Ekong, Ndidi had a better season for their clubs,Made it to the World Cup . Had a decent performance at the World Cup and you say clubs they play in?Aurier , Bailly,Keita all didn’t make it."

He went on to state that the awards should not be based on the names of their clubs but their performance through the season.

"Let’s put sentiment aside , I can argue this anywhere that @Ndidi25 ,@WTroostEkong ,even @ighalojude all should be there . Award is based on your performance for club and country and not how big of a club you play in. Ndidi plays for arguably the best league in the world."

Ndidi is a key midfielder for Leicester City in the Premier League while Ekong joined Serie A giants Udinese.

The team of the Year

No Super Eagles player made the Team of the Year despite their participation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ogu praised the qualiities of Ndidi and Ekong in his final message on the issue.

He said, "My brothers @Ndidi25 , @WTroostEkong ,We are proud of you two . I see you guys everyday in the National team and I see how Dedicated and motivated you both are . I’m super proud of you two . Never stop working . You guys are destined for the top."

Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango of Uganda

Defense: Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal, Mehdi Benatia of Morocco, Serge Aurier and Eric Bailly of Ivory Coast.

Midfield: Thomas Partey of Ghana, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria, Naby Keita of Guinea.

Forward: Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon.