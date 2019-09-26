Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was taken off with a head injury during Rangers’ 1-0 away win against Livingston in the Scottish Cup.

Aribo got what his manager Steven Gerrard described as a ‘nasty gosh’ from a challenge and was treated on the pitch before he was substituted off in the 22nd minute.

Rangers coach Gerrard, however, believes the Nigeria international will be okay.

Joe Aribo got the injury from a challenge

“I think he is okay. He has a nasty gash on his head which was stitched up. He was on the end of a bad one there, but Joe is a tough lad and I am sure he will get on with it,” the manager told Rangers TV.

“I’m not sure whether it will affect him in the coming games – we’ll need to assess that tomorrow."

Gerrard also revealed that Aribo wanted to continue with the game despite his injury.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Joe Aribo still wanted to play after the injury

“But he himself wanted to play on – that is the kid and that is the character of him. He is a tough lad and he hasn’t complained. He’s just going to get on with it.”

Aribo will be assessed ahead of Rangers’ home game against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, September 28.

The 23-year-old who has been in good form this season scored on his Super Eagles debut earlier in September.