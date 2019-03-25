Tanzania sealed a spot at AFCON 2019 with a 3-0 home win over Uganda in a qualifier on Sunday, March 24.

The win gave them three points which guaranteed them second place in Group L.

It was goals from Simon Msuwa, Erasto Nyoni and Aggrey Morris that ensured that Tanzania got a top-two finish in Group L to book the Taifa Stars' place in Egypt.

The last time Tanzania were in AFCON was in 1980 when Nigeria hosted and won.

Amuneke an AFCON winner for Nigeria who played 27 times for the Super Eagles took over the Tanzania National team job in August 2018.

With this feat, he became only the second Nigerian coach after late Stephen Keshi to guide a country to AFCON.

Nigerians were quick to react to Amuneke’s feat on Twitter with some even projecting him for the Super Eagles job.

The 48-year-old took up coaching after retiring and completed his coaching coaches in Europe in 2008.

Since then he has managed Julius Berger and Ocean Boys but it was with Nigeria’s U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets that he won his first trophy as a coach, leading Nigeria to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup title in 2015.

He was later promoted to the U-21 but his Flying Eagles side failed to qualify for the 2017 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Zambia.

He took over as coach of Sudanese side Al Khartoum Al Watani Sports Club in November 2017 but quit just after four months after the club told him to take a pay cut.