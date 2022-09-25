'Look out for Senegal'- Super Eagles legend backs Sadio Mane to shine at the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Mane was on target as Senegal started their preparations for Qatar 2022 World Cup with a win. The Bayern Munich man fired home from the penalty spot in the 44th minute after Boulaye Dia had given Aliou Cisse's men the lead two minutes into the game.

While there were no goals in the second half, Mane showed his quality. His performance caught the eye of Oliseh, who praised Mane's growth since his days at RB Salzburg. The former Borussia Dortmund also added that Senegal could do something special in Qatar with Mane in their squad.

Oliseh said on his Twitter page: Sadio Mané is just the complete package! Hardworking, humble, disciplined and has been, in my opinion, the most consistent African superstar for the past 10 yrs, since I saw him Shine at Redbull Salzburg. Look out for Senegal Led Sadio Mané at the World Cup !!!

Senegal are one of the dark horses to win the tournament, and they will feel confident in their chances with Mane on their side.

The 30-year-old has had quite a successful year on both an individual and team level. The former Liverpool man led Senegal to their first Africa Cup of Nations title, scoring the winning penalty against Egypt in the final.

Mane was also Egypt's nemesis as Senegal pipped Egypt to the World Cup ticket. The former RB Salzburg man won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup with Liverpool, while he also reached the Champions League final with the Reds. His performances earned him the CAF player of the year award and a move to Bayern Munich.