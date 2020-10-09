The Super Eagles of Nigeria have launched their new Nike kit which they wore for the friendly game against Algeria on Friday, October 9, 2020.

Nigeria are facing off African champions Algeria in a friendly game at Wörthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt in Austria.

For the game, the Super Eagles for the first time wore their new Nike kit which was first unveiled in February 2020.

Nigeria’s senior national team wore the away all-grey kit with the pitch green and white patterns in the V-shaped collar and sleeves.

The launch of this jersey along with the home kit comes after the successful launch of the 2018 FIFA World Cup kits which was released to instant commercial success.

This will be the third time Nike will come with new designs for Nigeria’s national teams since they became kit sponsors of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in April 2015.

They launched one for the Flying Eagles in May 2015 and another for the Nigeria U-23 team ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The Super Eagles used a different jersey for a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria in November 2017 although it wasn’t revealed to the public