Super Eagles invitee Yakubu ties the knot with his Slovakian girlfriend

In a picture that surfaced on social media platforms, Yakubu got married to his heartthrob in a church ceremony that had a few family and friends.

Yakubu is now a married man

The details about his wife are still unknown, but they have been together for a while. The Nigerian international met her after moving to Slovakia in 2019.

Yakubu moved to Slovakia in 2019, joining SKF Sered from Clique Sports. The 23-year-old, however, is currently without a club after leaving Sered this summer. Yakubu played a total of 37 games for Sered during his time at the club.

The former Flying Eagles goalkeeper played 25 times in the league, conceding 40 times. He also made another nine appearances in Cup competitions, conceding nine goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Yakubu's career

Yakubu also has international experience, having played for the Nigeria U20 team. He earned his first Super Eagles call-up in 2020 but never played in the friendlies against Tunisia and Algeria.

The former Flying Eagles star will hope to find a new club this summer. However, it remains to be seen whether he will stay in Slovakia or move to a club in Eastern Europe.