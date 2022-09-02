Super Eagles invitee Yakubu ties the knot with his Slovakian girlfriend

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 23-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper is now a married man following a ceremony that took place in Slovakia.

Former Flying Eagles goalkeeper is now a married man
Former Flying Eagles goalkeeper is now a married man

Super Eagles invitee Mathew Yakubu is a married man after tying the knot with his Slovakian girlfriend over the weekend.

Recommended articles

In a picture that surfaced on social media platforms, Yakubu got married to his heartthrob in a church ceremony that had a few family and friends.

The details about his wife are still unknown, but they have been together for a while. The Nigerian international met her after moving to Slovakia in 2019.

Yakubu moved to Slovakia in 2019, joining SKF Sered from Clique Sports. The 23-year-old, however, is currently without a club after leaving Sered this summer. Yakubu played a total of 37 games for Sered during his time at the club.

The former Flying Eagles goalkeeper played 25 times in the league, conceding 40 times. He also made another nine appearances in Cup competitions, conceding nine goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Mathew Yakubu
Mathew Yakubu Pulse Nigeria

Yakubu also has international experience, having played for the Nigeria U20 team. He earned his first Super Eagles call-up in 2020 but never played in the friendlies against Tunisia and Algeria.

The former Flying Eagles star will hope to find a new club this summer. However, it remains to be seen whether he will stay in Slovakia or move to a club in Eastern Europe.

The Nigerian youngster will also hope to make challenge both Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho for the Super Eagles number one spot.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

10 famous footballers who were not alive the last time Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Europa League

10 famous footballers who were not alive the last time Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Europa League

Former Barcelona Presidents facing 8-year jail term over 'fraud' in Neymar transfer

Former Barcelona Presidents facing 8-year jail term over 'fraud' in Neymar transfer

Super Eagles invitee Yakubu ties the knot with his Slovakian girlfriend

Super Eagles invitee Yakubu ties the knot with his Slovakian girlfriend

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa left clubless as Karagumruk terminates contract

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa left clubless as Karagumruk terminates contract

From Calvin Bassey to Leon Balogun: Top 25 summer 2022 deals involving Nigerian players

From Calvin Bassey to Leon Balogun: Top 25 summer 2022 deals involving Nigerian players

Bassey, Sadiq and Aribo win the transfer window, but Okoye and Awoniyi are the losers

Bassey, Sadiq and Aribo win the transfer window, but Okoye and Awoniyi are the losers

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Ahmed Musa played his third game for Fatih Karagumruk.
SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

Social media reactions to Juventus 1-1 draw with AS Roma
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Mourinho does it again' - Reactions as AS Roma refuse to be bullied by Allegri's Juventus