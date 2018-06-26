news

Super Eagles ignored the plea by Nigerians to wear black arm-bands for victims of Jos killings in their group D fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina on Tuesday, June 26.

The Super Eagles were asked to respect the victims of killings in Jos, Plateau State by wearing black arm bands.

In the match against Argentina the Super Eagles were not wearing arm bands to honour the dead victims and Nigerians expressed some disappointment.

According to several reports Gunmen killed 86 people in the Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Plateau State.

The killings were condemned by several Nigerians in political positions and the Super Eagles were requested on Twitter on wear armbands in their game against Argentina to mourn the death of the victims.

The has been no official confirmation to why the Super Eagles did not wear the black arm bands or if the Nigerian Football Federation suggested it to FIFA.

Super Eagles lose 2-1 to Argentina

The Super Eagles eventually lost 2-1 to Argentina in their final group game which saw them eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria vs Argentina stats

Lionel Messi opened the goals for Argentina but a second half penalty from Victor Moses level the scores until Marcos Rojo won the game for Argentina with a well taken strike in the 85th minute.