Super Eagles ignore black arm-band for victims of Jos killings

Nigeria vs Argentina Super Eagles ignore pleas to wear black arm-band for victims of Jos killings

The Super Eagles declined to pay respects to the victims who died in Jos .

  • Published:
Super Eagles were praised after Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a 2-1 victory in their final group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, on Tuesday, June 26. play The Super Eagles of Nigeria did not wear black arm bands against Argentina (Twitter/Super Eagles)
Super Eagles ignored the plea by Nigerians to wear black arm-bands for victims of Jos killings in their group D fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina on Tuesday, June 26.

The Super Eagles were asked to respect the victims of killings in Jos, Plateau State by wearing black arm bands.

In the match against Argentina the Super Eagles were not wearing arm bands to honour the dead victims and Nigerians expressed some disappointment.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Lionel Messi and Argentina in their final group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, on Tuesday, June 26. play The Super Eagles did not wear black armbands to mourn the Plateau killings (FIFA)

 

According to several reports Gunmen killed 86 people in the Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Plateau State.

The killings were condemned by several Nigerians in political positions and the Super Eagles were requested on Twitter on wear armbands in their game against Argentina to mourn the death of the victims.

The has been no official confirmation to why the Super Eagles did not wear the black arm bands or if the Nigerian Football Federation suggested it to FIFA.

Super Eagles lose 2-1 to Argentina

The Super Eagles eventually lost 2-1 to Argentina in their final group game which saw them eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria vs Argentina stats

Lionel Messi opened the goals for Argentina but a second half penalty from Victor Moses level the scores until Marcos Rojo won the game for Argentina with a well taken strike in the 85th minute.

