Video: Super Eagles hopeful Olakunle Olusegun makes history in Russia as he pushes Emenike to third

Olakunle has been in fine form for Krasnodar this season, with five goals and two assists in 12 games. Four of those five goals are in the Russian Premier League, including his latest against Rostov.

Olakunle- the history maker

Olakunle opened his account for the season with a brace against Lokomotiv Moscow before scoring in the 2-1 win over Sochi.

However, it is his goal against Rostov that stands out from the rest. Olakunle made history in the Russian top flight on Sunday evening after scoring the fastest goal in the competition's history.

The 20-year-old put Krasnodar ahead after just 8.9 seconds with a brilliant right-footed strike from outside the box.

He breaks the record set by former Russian star Alexey Bychkov, who scored after nine seconds in the match against Rotor in August 1994.

Olakunle pushes Emenike to third

Olakunle's strike also pushes former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike down to third on the list. Emenike had scored the second-fastest goal in the Russian top flight after scoring just ten seconds into Spartak Moscow's 2-1 win against Alania in 2012.