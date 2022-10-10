Video: Super Eagles hopeful Olakunle Olusegun makes history in Russia as he pushes Emenike to third

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The former Golden Eaglets star set an unprecedented record in Krasnodar's Russian Premier League clash against Rostov.

Olakunle Olusegun scored the fastest goal in Russian Premier League
Olakunle Olusegun scored the fastest goal in Russian Premier League

Super Eagles hopeful Olakunle Olusegun entered the Russian Premier League record books after scoring in Krasnodar's 3-2 loss to FC Rostov at the Rostov Arena on Sunday evening.

Read Also

Olakunle has been in fine form for Krasnodar this season, with five goals and two assists in 12 games. Four of those five goals are in the Russian Premier League, including his latest against Rostov.

Olakunle opened his account for the season with a brace against Lokomotiv Moscow before scoring in the 2-1 win over Sochi.

However, it is his goal against Rostov that stands out from the rest. Olakunle made history in the Russian top flight on Sunday evening after scoring the fastest goal in the competition's history.

The 20-year-old put Krasnodar ahead after just 8.9 seconds with a brilliant right-footed strike from outside the box.

He breaks the record set by former Russian star Alexey Bychkov, who scored after nine seconds in the match against Rotor in August 1994.

Olakunle's strike also pushes former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Emenike down to third on the list. Emenike had scored the second-fastest goal in the Russian top flight after scoring just ten seconds into Spartak Moscow's 2-1 win against Alania in 2012.

However, despite Olakunle's history-making strike, Krasnodar suffered a 3-2 defeat in the match. Jhon Córdoba doubled the away side's lead in the 31st minute, but goals from Aleksandr Silyanov, Dmitri Poloz, and Aleksey Mironov completed a remarkable comeback win for Rostov.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star

Drugs discovered in the abandoned house of former Liverpool and Arsenal star

Video: Super Eagles hopeful Olakunle Olusegun makes history in Russia as he pushes Emenike to third

Video: Super Eagles hopeful Olakunle Olusegun makes history in Russia as he pushes Emenike to third

Who is Enock Mwepu? Why heart condition forced Brighton star to retire at 24

Who is Enock Mwepu? Why heart condition forced Brighton star to retire at 24

'Stay Strong Enock' - Premier League clubs and fans show love and support to Brighton star following emotional retirement

'Stay Strong Enock' - Premier League clubs and fans show love and support to Brighton star following emotional retirement

Zambia star Enock Mwepu retires at 24 due to heart condition

Zambia star Enock Mwepu retires at 24 due to heart condition

Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and others feature in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer

Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby, and others feature in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer

Trending

Lampard backs Iwobi to play at a high level for Everton
PREMIER LEAGUE

Iwobi: 'I am afraid to face him right now' - Lampard

Erling Haaland keeps scoring game after game
UCL

'He's not human!' - Copenhagen goalkeeper complains about 'robot' Haaland after 19th goal

John Obi Mikel and Jose Mourinho

Mikel says Mourinho changed his position at Chelsea because of ex-Real Madrid star

Odemwingie is sharing his controversial views again

Odemwingie's weird behaviour continues as he uses a picture of Mourinho to prove a point about God