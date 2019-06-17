The Super Eagles of Nigeria are heading to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on the back of a 1-0 loss to Senegal in a friendly played behind closed-doors in Ismailia on Sunday, June 16.

With agreement from both coaches, the match was played behind closed-doors and was not broadcast anywhere.

It was the communications department of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) who in a statement revealed that the game ended 1-0 in favour of Senegal who got their goal through Everton star Idrissa Gueye.

According to the NFF, the goal came in the 20th-minute after a defensive mix up in the Super Eagles defence.

Gernot Rohr’s men created a couple of chances that fell to Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi in the first half but they could not find an equaliser.

Samuel Chukweuze could have scored for the Super Eagles in the second half but the Villarreal forward was blocked by a last-ditch tackle.

Oghenekaro Etebo who came on as a substitute in the second half rattled the crossbar with a freekick.

Rohr started the game with Daniel Akpeyi in goal in a three-man defence setup. Samuel Kalu and Jamilu Collins played the wing-back roles, whole John Ogu joined Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong in defence. Mikel Obi partnered Ndidi in central midfield while Chukweueze and Alex Iwobi supported Ighalo upfront.

Ola Aina, Oghenekaro Etebo, Henry Onyekuru, Moses Simon, Victor Osimhen and Chidozie Awaziem came on as substitutes in the game.