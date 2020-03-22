Super Eagles great Finidi George has revealed that he tested negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

George who is based in Spain had taken the test after he felt unwell and showed some symptoms associated with the COVID-19 including high temperature and cough.

“My people, I just got to the hospital to run a CORONAVIRUS test. please wish me well. Am fucking scared!!,” the former winger wrote on Instagram on Friday, March 20, 2020.

A day later, the 48-year-old also took to Instagram to reveal that the test had come out negative.

“Hi guys, I'm happy my result came out and it's negative, so they have given me the license to go home, I'm free to go home and meet my family,” the Ex-Super Eagles star said.

The former winger who won the Champions League with Ajax currently resides in Spain where he is said to be working for one of his former clubs.

There has been a soaring death toll in Spain from the disease as most cities in the country have been on lockdown.

The Spanish league, La Liga has been suspended until further notice.

Finidi George played for the likes of Ajax and Mallorca before he retired

George will be looking out for news about the disease in his country Nigeria where 22 cases have been confirmed.

He made 62 appearances for the Super Eagles with six goals and was part of the squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1994.