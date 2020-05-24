Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is set to join Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam on a free this summer.

Okoye is a free agent this summer after three years at Bundesliga club Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Ahead of a potential move to the Eredivisie this summer, the 20-year-old and his agent were spotted at the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteele for a meeting with club president, Henk Van Stee on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Okoye has not had his chance at Fortuna Dusseldorf this season and made 14 appearances for their reserve team in the Regionalliga last season.

Maduka Okoye has played one game for Nigeria (Instagram/Maduka Okoye) Instagram

The young goalkeeper started his youth career at Bayer Leverkusen before he moved to Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Born in Germany to a Nigerian father and a German mother, Okoye chose to represent Nigeria and has been capped once by the Super Eagles.