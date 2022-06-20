Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye all smiles as he resumes preseason at Watford

Maduka Okoye has resumed for preseason at new club Watford FC ahead of the 2022/23 season on Monday.
Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has joined up with Championship club Watford for preseason.
Okoye was spotted with his new teammates in the gym at the Vicarage Road without his compatriots Emmanuel Dennis and Williams Troost-Ekong.
A video of the 22-year-old shotstopper walking into the club was posted by Watford on their official Twitter page on Monday afternoon.
"Okoye Maduka is in the building!
#WatfordFC," the tweet stated.
Watford completed the signing of the Super Eagles goalkeeper last winter from Eredivisie side, Sparta Rotterdam.
However, he spent the rest of the season loan at the club, helping them avoid relegation before saying goodbye.
Okoye is now the latest Nigerian at the club, he joins Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu in the Skybet Championship next season.
