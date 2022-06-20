SUPER EAGLES

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye all smiles as he resumes preseason at Watford

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has joined up with Championship club Watford for preseason.

empty
empty

Maduka Okoye has resumed for preseason at new club Watford FC ahead of the 2022/23 season on Monday.

Recommended articles

Okoye was spotted with his new teammates in the gym at the Vicarage Road without his compatriots Emmanuel Dennis and Williams Troost-Ekong.

Maduka Okoye
Maduka Okoye Pulse Nigeria

A video of the 22-year-old shotstopper walking into the club was posted by Watford on their official Twitter page on Monday afternoon.

"Okoye Maduka is in the building!

#WatfordFC," the tweet stated.

Watford completed the signing of the Super Eagles goalkeeper last winter from Eredivisie side, Sparta Rotterdam.

However, he spent the rest of the season loan at the club, helping them avoid relegation before saying goodbye.

Maduka Okoye led the Sparta Rotterdam celebrations at fulltime
Maduka Okoye led the Sparta Rotterdam celebrations at fulltime Pulse Nigeria

Okoye is now the latest Nigerian at the club, he joins Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu in the Skybet Championship next season.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • El Clasico rivals Dani Alves and Marcelo could be teammates at Real Valladolid next season

    Dani Alves and Marcelo both targeted by La Liga returnees

  • Super Falcons of Nigeria to face Japan in friendly

    Super Falcons of Nigeria to face Japan in friendly

  • empty

    Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye all smiles as he resumes preseason at Watford

Recommended articles

Dani Alves and Marcelo both targeted by La Liga returnees

Dani Alves and Marcelo both targeted by La Liga returnees

Super Falcons of Nigeria to face Japan in friendly

Super Falcons of Nigeria to face Japan in friendly

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye all smiles as he resumes preseason at Watford

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye all smiles as he resumes preseason at Watford

How Moses Simon would fit in at Brighton amid transfer talks

How Moses Simon would fit in at Brighton amid transfer talks

' He will write his own story'- Luis Suarez tips Darwin Nunez to succeed at Anfield

' He will write his own story'- Luis Suarez tips Darwin Nunez to succeed at Anfield

Super Eagles stars Ndidi, Olayinka celebrate wives

Super Eagles stars Ndidi, Olayinka celebrate wives

Trending

SCOOP

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
SUPER EAGLES

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for wedding

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for Funnybone's wedding
SPORTS GIST

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

Meet Super Eagles stars and their wives

Super Eagles stars and their wives