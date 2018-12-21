﻿Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa﻿ has joined Katsina United from Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Enyimba International of Aba.

The Super Eagles shot-stopper was reported to be surplus to requirement at Enyimba and was a free agent after his contract expired.

According to several reports, Ezenwa was wanted by numerous top class NPFL side but has now decided to pitch his tent with Katsina.

Katsina United were the favourites to land Ezenwa but a reported N700,000-a-month salary would be a stumbling block.

The 30-year-old has however on Thursday, December 21 he completed his medicals with Katsina United.

Katsina United confirmed the acquisition of Ezenwa through a detail message on the clubs official Twiiter account.

The message said, ”We will have the boost of @SuperEagles_ goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa in the forthcoming season as the former @SunshineFCAkure star signed the dotted lines for @fckatsinaunited after passing medicals.”

Ezenwa faces a battle to claim the number one shirt with Yinka David, Kassaly Dauda of Niger and Dami Paul a former Golden Eaglets shot-stopper part of Katsina United’s goalkeeping staff.

Ezenwa is a veteran in the NPFL played for several club sides such as Ocean Boys, Sunshine Stars, and FC Ifeanyi Ubah before he moved to Enyimba previously.

He played a crucial role for Nigeria at the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) early this year where the home-based Super Eagles finished second behind the hosts.