Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has welcomed a son with his wife Soomie.

Uzoho announced the birth of his son on Instagram with a photo of the new baby and his wife Soomie.

“Welcome to the world son,” he said in his caption.

The arrival of the Uzoho and his wife’s bundle of joy comes a little just over a year after the couple wedded.

Francis Uzoho was joined at his wedding ceremony by Samuel Kalu and Henry Onyekuru [Instagram]

The couple got married in a traditional ceremony held at Anglican Cathedral playground, Egbu in Owerri, Imo State in December 2018.

Uzoho is currently recovering from a long-term injury which he sustained during an October 2019 friendly game between Nigeria and Brazil which ended 1-1.