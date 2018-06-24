Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme winning leukaemia battle

Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper winning leukaemia battle

Nigerian international goalkeeper Carl Ikeme says he is on the road to recovery after undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Carl Ikeme play

Carl Ikeme

(Twitter/Carl Ikeme )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian international goalkeeper Carl Ikeme says he is on the road to recovery after undergoing chemotherapy for leukaemia.

The 32-year-old English-born star -- capped 10 times -- posted on Instagram that he still faced obstacles but things were looking far more positive than a year ago when he was diagnosed with the illness.

Ikeme -- who has been with Wolverhampton Wanderers for his entire career and has played almost 200 games for the club as well as another 60 in spells on loan at other English clubs -- returned "abnormal blood tests" during pre-season testing

Carl Ikeme play

Carl Ikeme

(Getty Images)

.

"After a tough year and intense chemotherapy throughout I would like to let everyone know I am in complete REMISSION," he posted on Instagram, alongside a photograph of him with his children.

"I still have hurdles to get over to be cured but I can hopefully now move forward with some normality. I would like to thank my family/friends to start with who have gone above and beyond for me."

Ikeme, who laced his battle with humour posting a picture of himself on transfer deadline day in August 2017 saying he was transferring from one hospital room to another, said he had been touched by the support he had received.

Carl Ikeme play

Carl Ikeme

(NFF)

 

"The support I have received from Wolves/Nigeria, the football world and from people from all over the world has been hard to put into words," he said.

"I can't thank everyone at the Christie and heartlands hospital (in Manchester) enough for there care!!! What next who knows... I'm just taking it a day at a time."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Iceland Live Super Eagles win 2-0 in World Cup 2018 gamebullet
2 Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at World Cupbullet
3 Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles...bullet

Related Articles

Carl Ikeme Super Eagles players send signed jersey to goalkeeper
Super Eagles Gernot Rohr refuses to name Ezenwa or Akpeyi as his No.1 goalkeeper
Carl Ikeme Bristol City stars show support for Super Eagles goalkeeper
Uzoho Francis All you need to know about the Nigerian goalkeeper who made history in La Liga on Sunday
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper gives update on his recovery
Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper congratulates Wolverhampton Wanderers on Premier League promotion
Carl Ikeme Gernot Rohr gives Wolves goalie a spot in World Cup team
World Cup 2018 Carl Ikeme gets jersey from group opponents Iceland

Football

Relieved German players celebrate after Toni Kroos's winner against Sweden
Football German crisis averted for now, but World Cup holders have work to do
Spain's Diego Costa (R) celebrates his goal with teammate Isco during their Russia 2018 World Cup Group B match against Iran, in Kazan, on June 20
Football Isco urges Spain to stay true to selves in Morocco decider
Toni Kroos celebrates after scoring Germany's late winner against Sweden in Sochi
Football Germany rescue World Cup hopes with dramatic Kroos winner
Xherdan Shaqiri was born in Kosovo but moved to Switzerland as a child
Football FIFA investigates Swiss players' pro-Kosovo World Cup celebrations