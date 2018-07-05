Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme opens chemotherapy unit

Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper opens chemotherapy unit

Carl Ikeme gets a boost from Iceland in the fight to recover from Acute leukemia .

  • Published:
Super Eagles goalkeeper has recovered from ‘Acute-Leukemia’ to open a chemotherapy unit at the Solihull Hospital. play Ikeme is remission from Acute Leukaemia (Echonews)
Super Eagles goalkeeper has recovered from ‘Acute-Leukemia’ to open a chemotherapy unit at the Solihull Hospital on Tuesday, July 4.

Ikeme who was the undisputed first choice of the Super Eagles was sidelined after the illness but has made a recovery since announcing he was in remission.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers shot-stopper was in better shape as he participated in the commissioning of a brand new Haematology & Oncology along with Tony Iommi.

According to a report by the British Daily Express and Star Manos Nikolousis, one of the doctors that worked with Ikeme revealed that the shot-stopper is getting better.

He said, “I’m really pleased to see Carl looking really healthy and making sure we did the best for Carl and all the patients we have,” Nikolousis told British Daily Express and Star.

Carl Ikeme play Carl Ikeme is getting better from Leukamia (Instagram/Carl Ikeme)

 

“For somebody who has had treatment and understands exactly how things work in chemotherapy, for us is a massive thing. And for the patients.

“They actually see well-known people have treatment and to understand how they feel, and how they feel about cancer and cancer care.

“(Support for Carl) is all over the world. You saw in the World Cup with Iceland having their shirts signed for Carl, I think there’s massive support.

“It’s a worldwide perception about cancer care – everybody understands how cancer patients can feel and how important it is to give them support and the love they need undergoing treatment with chemotherapy which is a very intensive treatment.

play Ikeme made an appearance in the commissioning of a chemotherapy clinic (Echonews)

 

“It’s really nice to see all the people getting involved in cancer care.”

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) earlier delivered a signed jersey by all the Super Eagles players to Ikeme before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ikeme has received support including from Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup group D opponents Iceland that sent a jersey to him.

