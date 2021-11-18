Super Eagles trio get van Bronckhorst as new manager at Rangers

Van Bronckhorst has put pen to paper to become the club's 17th manager and will now coach the Super Eagles trio of Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey at Ibrox.

The Scottish side confirmed the appointment of their former player via a statement on their official website on Thursday.

"Giovanni van Bronckhorst has today agreed to become the 17th permanent manager of Rangers Football Club," the statement read.

The 46-year-old whose move is subject to a work permit replaces former boss, Steven Gerrard, who has since joined Premier League side Aston Villa.

Speaking at his presentation, the former Barcelona player is delighted to return to the club and can't wait to get started.

"I am absolutely delighted to be returning to Rangers as the club's new manager," Van Bronckhorst said.

"I feel so lucky to be going to work with a squad which is in a great position on all fronts and largely has that experience of being winners."

"I look forward to carrying on and enhancing the work that has been done already alongside (sporting director) Ross Wilson and the board of the club, and I'm grateful for the chance to work again at this huge football club," Van Bronckhorst added.

On behalf of the club, Chairman Douglas Park said; "I am delighted to welcome Giovanni as our manager to begin a new era and build further on what has already been achieved at the club.

"The team is in a good position on the park and, as a board, we will support both Giovanni and Ross Wilson to continue to make Rangers a success.

"I wish Giovanni all the very best in his role and look forward to working closely alongside him."

Van Bronckhorst spent four years at Ibrox, winning two league titles and three other domestic cups.

He arrives with Rangers sitting four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership as they look to retain the title they won for the first time in ten years last season under Gerrard.

Super Eagles' stars, Balogun, Aribo and Bassey will be looking to play key roles for the club as they did under former boss Gerrard.