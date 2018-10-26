Pulse.ng logo
Super Eagles :Gernot Rohr wants Nigeria revenge vs South Africa

Gernot Rohr wants revenge against South Africa in 2019 AFCON qualifier

The Super Eagles boss wants his team to avoid their mistakes in the first leg when they travel to face South Africa.

  • Published:
Super Eagles play Gernot Rohr wants the Super Eagles to have revenge on their minds when they face the Bafana Bafana. (Getty Images)

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has stated that he wants revenge when Nigeria face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their next 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

South Africa were victorious by two un-replied goals the last time the two sides met in 2017 which was the group opening fixture.

Three more group games have since been played with the four teams in the group still vying for the top qualification spots which are yet to be decided.

Nigeria's coach Gernot Rohr oversaw the Super Eagles' qualification for Russia in October 2017 play Gernot Rohr is still in pains after the Super Eagles lost to South Africa (AFP/File)

Rohr on South Africa

Speaking about the upcoming second leg against South Africa, Rohr wants his players to avenge the defeat they suffered in front of their home supporters.

In a report by Kick Off Magazine, Rohr revealed that even though the Super Eagles have won all their remaining qualification matches since then, the defeat to South Africa is still painful.

South Africa national team play South Africa are second in group E of the 2019 AFCON qualifier behind Nigeria (Bafana Bafana)

 

He said, “The defeat still hurts and we want to take revenge for it.

“They beat us with strong counter attacks in Uyo.

“We dominated the game and actually played quite well in first half, but didn’t score.

“And then they attacked us on the counter, one towards the end when we pressed for the equaliser.”

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles comfortably beat the Libya in their last 2019 double header (Twitter/John Ogu )

 

Rohr went on to give an analysis why the Super Eagles lost to South Africa and were unable to score.

He said, “It was in June 2017, which is now quite a long time ago.

“I remember we had many players absent at the time, with that match taking place in the break between the seasons.

“I’m happy that everyone will be available this time around and that our team can get revenge for that defeat.”

South Africa national team play The Super Eagles will have to travel to South Africa in quest of all three points (Bafana Bafana)

 

The Super Eagles go into the clash against with a doubleheader victory over the Mediterranean Knights of Libya while South Africa were held to a goalless draw by Seychelles in the second leg after a 6-0 win in front of their home supporters.

The game between the two countries is scheduled for Saturday, November 17.

