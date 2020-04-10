Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed his intention to remain with the national team despite ongoing disagreements with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Rohr who has been with the Super Eagles since 2016 will see his current contract expire in June and is waiting on a new offer from the NFF who are trying to force his hands with new stipulations.

Despite the fallout with his employers, the Franco-German says he wants to continue with the Super Eagles and has turned down offers from other people.

“I’m waiting for the (contract) proposal. Things could be very easy. I don’t want more money, bonuses,” Rohr said in an Instagram Live chat with popular journalist Colin Udoh.

“I just want to keep doing this. “Personally, I received a few offers from other countries but I rejected them. I just want to take this team to the next Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.”

Rohr is waiting on a new contract extension from the NFF who are inserting some stipulations in their new offer.

According to NFF boss Amaju Pinnick, a new offer for the coach will stipulate that he must agree to live in Nigeria, earn in Naira and develop home-based players.

It is not known if Rohr will agree to these stipulations.

Rohr was first appointed in August 2016 on a two-year contract which he renewed for another two years in January 2018.

Rohr, who has previously managed Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso, has led the Super Eagles to two tournaments, the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where they crashed out in the group stage and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where they finished third.