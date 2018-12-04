Super Eagles boss Rohr make 10-man shortlist for CAF’s Men’s Coach of the Year award

news

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has made the 10-man shortlist for the Men’s Coach of the Year award released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF released on Friday, November 30 released several shortlist for the respective categories of the 2018 CAF Awards.

For the Men’s Coach of the Year, Rohr has been shortlisted alongside coaches of Raja Casablanca (Juan Carlos Garrido who won the CAF Confederations Cup) and Esperance (Moine Chaabani) who won the CAF Champions League.

Rohr is however not favourite to win the award after failing to lead the Super Eagles past the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Other national team managers in the shortlist include Herve Renard of Morocco and Aliou Cisse of Senegal.

Winner of the Men’s Coach of the year award will be elected by the CAF Technical and Development Committee, media Experts, legends, coaches of the quarter-finalists of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

The Awards Gala, to honour footballers and officials who distinguished themselves during the year under review, will be held on Tuesday, 8 January 2019 in Dakar, Senegal.