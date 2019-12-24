Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu has been linked with a January move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

According to Fussball Info, Hertha Berlin new coach Jurgen Klinsmann is looking to the Nigerian who plays for French side Bordeaux to refresh his squad.

With former Chelsea and Ivory Coast winger Salomon Kalou and Bosnia’s Vedad Ibisevic expected to leave at the end of the season, Kalu is seen as the perfect candidates to replace them.

Real Betis are also said to be interested in taking the 22-year-old to Spain.

Kalu is in his second season after he joined from Belgian outfit KAA Gent in 2018.

He scored three times in 26 games last season and has one in 16 so far this season.