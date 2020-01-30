Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze helped Villarreal to a 2-0 away win at Rayo Vallecano.

Chukwueze started the game from the bench before he was introduced in the 74th minute with the score still goalless.

Villarreal took the lead in the 83rd minute and two minutes later, the Nigerian set up the second for the Yellow Submarines.

The 20-year-old got the ball on the right and dribbled towards the centre of the 18-yard-box before laying the ball for Santi Cazorla to finish off.

With the win, Villarreal have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

For Villarreal this season, Chukwueze has four goals and two assists.