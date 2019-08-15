Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has joined French side Nantes on a loan deal from Spanish club Levante.

Simon was on Thursday, August 15 unveiled by Nantes who revealed that they have an option to buy the forward after the loan deal.

“Football Club de Nantes and Levante Unión Deportiva have reached an agreement for the loan - with purchase option - of Moses Daddy Simon (24),” the club said on their website.

“Happy to join Nantes where I hope to make the best use of my time here,” the Nigeria international wrote on Twitter.

He joins the likes of Samson Siasia and Chidozie Awaziem as the Nigerians to play for the French club.

The move comes after a season in Spain where he made 23 appearances for Levante.

Simon started his career in Nigerian-based GBS Academy before he travelled to the Netherlands to train with Ajax.

Although the Dutch club did not sign the Nigerian youngster, they sent him to their partner club in Slovakia AS Trencin. He played in Slovakia for a year before moving to Belgium to play for Gent.

After three years with Gent, he joined Levante where he managed just one goal in 19 La Liga appearances.

The 24-year-old who made his Super Eagles debut in March 2015 was part of the national team squad that won the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).