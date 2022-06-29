'I waited 17 years' - Super Eagles forward Ighalo reacts to winning first-ever league title

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

It's a case of better late than never for Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo after leading Al Hilal to the Saudi Arabian Pro League title.

Nigeria's Odion Ighalo has reacted to winning the first league title of his 17-year-old professional career.

Ighalo was the hero of the day as Al Hilal defeated Al Faisaly 2-1 to seal the Saudi Arabian Professional League title.

He scored both goals for Al Hilal, with the first putting them in front in the seventh minute of the game.

Ighalo doubled the lead in the second half to take his tally to 24 goals for the Blue Eagles in the league.

This is how much it means to Odion Ighalo.
Faisaly did pull one of the goals back late on but it was not enough to deny Ighalo and Al Hilal the three points and victory needed to lift the crown.

Al Hilal held on for the win to seal a third successive league title in the Pro League and 18th overall.

However, for 2019 AFCON top scorer, Ighalo, it was his first league crown and he can't stop celebrating it.

Ighalo has taken to his official social media account to celebrate the first league win of his entire career.

"I waited 17 years before winning my first league title, it doesn’t matter how long it takes, if you keep working hard and never give up, you will get it right one day. God is the greatest🙏🏾💙🦅," he posted on his Facebook page.

The day truly belonged to the former Manchester United man as he also finished as the top scorer of the Saudi Arabian Professional League.

Both goals against Faisaly took him to his tally of 24 goals for the season, 12 of which he scored for former club Al Shabab.

The 33-year-old swapped Al-Shabab for Al-Hilal in January in a very controversial move and that decision has certainly paid off for the ex-Watford man.

"He promised to announce me in a foreign land, 17 years after, He’s still doing it. He’s God. He hasn’t failed me ser🙏🏾💙🦅," Ighalo added.

