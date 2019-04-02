Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi took home the prize for the Women’s Player of the Year at the second edition of the annual awards’ ceremony.

Musa won the big award of the night after playing a huge part in Nigeria’s biggest football moment of 2018.

The 26 netted a brace to give Nigeria a 2-0 win over Iceland in the second group game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup to give them a chance to progress to the next round although they failed to do so.

With that brace, he became Nigeria’s highest goalscorer at the World Cup with four goals.

The first of the brace against Iceland was also named Goal of the Year at the NFF Awards.

Veteran defender Ebi was solid at the back to help the Super Falcons retain the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title.

Her performances at the tournament in Ghana ensured she was the only onfield Nigerian player to make the Team of the Tournament.