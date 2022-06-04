TRANSFERS

Super Eagles defender Balogun, linked to West London club after Rangers exit

Jidechi Chidiezie
Balogun left Rangers on Friday at the expiration of his two-years contract.

Barely 24 hours after Scottish Premiership side Rangers, announced the departure of Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun, reports suggest that Queens Park Rangers (QPR) manager Michael Beale, is interested in his services.

Rangers on Friday announced that the Nigerian international alongside backup goalkeeper Andy Firth had left the Ibrox club following the expiration of their contracts.

The 33-year-old defender was a popular and influential player in the two seasons he spent at Ibrox and was touted to get a new deal, until the club's Friday announcement.

According to Daily Record, Beale who was Steven Gerrard's assistant at both Rangers and Aston Villa is, looking to reunite with Balogun at the English Championship club.

Beale took over his first senior role at QPR on June 1 and will look to steer the former Premier League club back to the top flight when the new season kicks off.

QPR chairman Amit Bhatia revealed that Beale was the unanimous choice for the manager's job, although there were 20 other candidates considered for the role.

It is understood that defensive reinforcements are one of Beale's projects at the West London club.

Following his exit from Rangers on Friday, Beale left a remark on social media, igniting an Ibrox reunion rumour.

“"Leon Balogun was outstanding for Rangers - both on the pitch but also around the changing room,” the 41-year-old manager wrote on Twitter, praising the Nigerian's contribution at Rangers.

Balogun joined the club under Steven Gerrard in 2020 and was an important figure in them winning their first trophy in a decade while also preventing Celtic from winning ten consecutive league titles.

With Balogun in their setup, Rangers set a new club record of 39 league games without a defeat. He played a total of 65 games for the Ibrox club across all competitions and scored two times.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

