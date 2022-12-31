ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles eligible star might be PSV’s replacement for Cody Gakpo

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Noni Madueke shines as PSV beat AC Milan 3-0.

EINDHOVEN, 30-12-2022, Philips Stadium, season 2022 / 2023 friendly match,PSV player Noni Madueke during the match PSV - Milan (friendly)
EINDHOVEN, 30-12-2022, Philips Stadium, season 2022 / 2023 friendly match,PSV player Noni Madueke during the match PSV - Milan (friendly)

PSV ran riot with a 3-0 win against Italian giants AC Milan in a preparatory friendly ahead of the resumption of their respective leagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A goal in both halves from British-Nigerian Noni Madueke followed an early goal by Guus Til to help PSV beat AC Milan in what was a relatively strong line-up from both sides.

PSV started the more energetic side, and their intensive pressing was nearly rewarded with a goal before the one-minute mark.

They did not have to wait for long, as Guus Til got on the end of a Phillipp Max cross, putting his side ahead around the eight-minute mark.

EINDHOVEN, 30-12-2022. Philips Stadion, Stadium of PSV. Friendly winterbreak during Dutch/Italian Football season 2022-2023. PSV - AC Milan (friendly).
EINDHOVEN, 30-12-2022. Philips Stadion, Stadium of PSV. Friendly winterbreak during Dutch/Italian Football season 2022-2023. PSV - AC Milan (friendly). AFP

Noni Maduke started on the right of PSV’s attack and was a constant threat from the start of the game till his efforts yielded results in the 21st minute. A shot into the corner after a neat piece of footwork got Maduke his first and PSV’s second goal of the game.

EINDHOVEN, 30-12-2022, Philips Stadium, season 2022 / 2023 friendly match,PSV player Noni Madueke in action during the match PSV - Milan (friendly) PSV - Milan (friendly)
EINDHOVEN, 30-12-2022, Philips Stadium, season 2022 / 2023 friendly match,PSV player Noni Madueke in action during the match PSV - Milan (friendly) PSV - Milan (friendly) AFP

The game ebbed and flowed from that point, with neither team adding to the value on the scoresheet for what remained of the first-half.

PSV reestablished their dominance right at the start of the second half and were 3-0 up just 10 minutes into resumption.

It was Noni again, this time cutting in from a starting position on the right and shooting hard into the corner farthest from the goalkeeper.

EINDHOVEN, 30-12-2022. Philips Stadion, Stadium of PSV. Friendly winterbreak during Dutch/Italian Football season 2022-2023. PSV - AC Milan (friendly).
EINDHOVEN, 30-12-2022. Philips Stadion, Stadium of PSV. Friendly winterbreak during Dutch/Italian Football season 2022-2023. PSV - AC Milan (friendly). AFP

Both teams made wholesale changes around the hour mark, as is the norm in friendlies. However, the scoreline did not change any further.

The 20-year-old forward who has represented England at the U-16, U-17, U18 and U-21 levels got his debut for PSV in the 2019/2020 season.

Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven Europa League 20/10/2022. Group A Noni Madueke (10) of PSV Eindhoven during the Europa League match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium
Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven Europa League 20/10/2022. Group A Noni Madueke (10) of PSV Eindhoven during the Europa League match between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium AFP

He has since featured in parts for PSV, but Cody Gakpo who has now moved to Liverpool had a similar start before exploding more than two seasons after his debut.

Gakpo’s exit could mean more game time for young Madueke who started only 11 games last season.

The winger, who is eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, could see himself assuming the role of the main spark of PSV’s attack vacated by Gakpo.

If his performance against a Champions League side in AC Milan is anything to go by, albeit in a friendly, PSV would soon be looking inward rather than out for their next forward sensation.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • EINDHOVEN, 30-12-2022, Philips Stadium, season 2022 / 2023 friendly match,PSV player Noni Madueke during the match PSV - Milan (friendly)

    Super Eagles eligible star might be PSV’s replacement for Cody Gakpo

  • Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Ndidi captains Leicester City in 2-1 defeat against Salah's Liverpool

  • Liverpool came from behind to defeat Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool edge out Leicester City in narrow win

Recommended articles

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ndidi captains Leicester City in 2-1 defeat against Salah's Liverpool

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ndidi captains Leicester City in 2-1 defeat against Salah's Liverpool

Super Eagles eligible star might be PSV’s replacement for Cody Gakpo

Super Eagles eligible star might be PSV’s replacement for Cody Gakpo

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool edge out Leicester City in narrow win

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool edge out Leicester City in narrow win

Pulse Picks: Top African sporting moments in 2022

Pulse Picks: Top African sporting moments in 2022

OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr in 95 billion Naira per year deal

OFFICIAL: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr in 95 billion Naira per year deal

BETTING: Betting tips for Barcelona vs Espanyol

BETTING: Betting tips for Barcelona vs Espanyol

National U17 Cricket championship postponed

National U17 Cricket championship postponed

HUGE WINNINGS for Stakers on 22Bet.ng, as Company calls for Calm

HUGE WINNINGS for Stakers on 22Bet.ng, as Company calls for Calm

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blaise Matuidi and N’golo Kante formed part of a formidable midfield that won France the 2018 World Cup (ZUMA Press)

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

Salah celebrates Christmas with his family

Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas again despite facing backlash

Ex-Arsenal star Chuba Akpom scored a hat-trick for Middlesbrough in their 4-1 win over Wigan

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Edouard Mendy was right to turn down Chelsea's offer

COMMENT: Edouard Mendy was right to reject Chelsea’s ‘disrespectful’ and perhaps even racist contract offer