PSV ran riot with a 3-0 win against Italian giants AC Milan in a preparatory friendly ahead of the resumption of their respective leagues.
Super Eagles eligible star might be PSV’s replacement for Cody Gakpo
Noni Madueke shines as PSV beat AC Milan 3-0.
A goal in both halves from British-Nigerian Noni Madueke followed an early goal by Guus Til to help PSV beat AC Milan in what was a relatively strong line-up from both sides.
Brilliant Madueke
PSV started the more energetic side, and their intensive pressing was nearly rewarded with a goal before the one-minute mark.
They did not have to wait for long, as Guus Til got on the end of a Phillipp Max cross, putting his side ahead around the eight-minute mark.
Noni Maduke started on the right of PSV’s attack and was a constant threat from the start of the game till his efforts yielded results in the 21st minute. A shot into the corner after a neat piece of footwork got Maduke his first and PSV’s second goal of the game.
The game ebbed and flowed from that point, with neither team adding to the value on the scoresheet for what remained of the first-half.
PSV reestablished their dominance right at the start of the second half and were 3-0 up just 10 minutes into resumption.
It was Noni again, this time cutting in from a starting position on the right and shooting hard into the corner farthest from the goalkeeper.
Both teams made wholesale changes around the hour mark, as is the norm in friendlies. However, the scoreline did not change any further.
Noni Maduke PSV’s new Gakpo?
The 20-year-old forward who has represented England at the U-16, U-17, U18 and U-21 levels got his debut for PSV in the 2019/2020 season.
He has since featured in parts for PSV, but Cody Gakpo who has now moved to Liverpool had a similar start before exploding more than two seasons after his debut.
Gakpo’s exit could mean more game time for young Madueke who started only 11 games last season.
The winger, who is eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, could see himself assuming the role of the main spark of PSV’s attack vacated by Gakpo.
If his performance against a Champions League side in AC Milan is anything to go by, albeit in a friendly, PSV would soon be looking inward rather than out for their next forward sensation.
