The Super Eagles of Nigeria have dropped one place in the latest ranking released by FIFA on Thursday, October 24.

Nigeria fell from 34th to 35th place even in the ranking in the ranking that came out after their 2-2 and 1-1 draws against Ukraine and Brazil respectively.

The Super Eagles remain the third-placed team in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia. African champions Algeria and Morocco make the top five.

Senegal National Team are the number one in Africa (Twitter/FootballSenegal) Twitter

Egypt, Ghana, Cameroon, Congo DR and Cote d’Ivoire complete the top 10.

The top four countries Belgium, France, Brazil and England are unmoved while Uruguay break into the top five.

Portugal, Croatia, Spain, Argentina and Colombia complete the top 10.