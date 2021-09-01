Super Eagles: Details behind the drama at Eko Hotel gym

The camp opened on Sunday, August 29, 2021, ahead of the games against Liberia in Lagos on Friday, September 3, and Cape Verde away on Tuesday, September 7.

While preparations have since kicked off in camp for the games, a viral video has brought unwanted conversations about the Super Eagles.

The viral video shows the assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Joseph Yobo, arguing with the hotel staff while the players trained at the gym.

Several reports had it that the Super Eagles were kicked off the hotel gym, and the video even got to Nigeria’s biggest gossip blog, Instablog.

Pulse was at the scene of the incident on Monday, August 30 and can confirm that the players were not kicked off the gym and that the issue was resolved quickly.

In strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, the Super Eagles were training alone at the gym when some hotel staff came in.

The Super Eagles entourage was unhappy that the staff came into the gym and interrupted the session.

This caused the argument, which was caught on the viral video. The issue was quickly resolved, and the gym was cleared for the Super Eagles to continue their session.