PREMIER LEAGUE

Super Eagles derby ends in a draw as Watford and Everton share the spoils

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

There was no shortage of Nigerian players at the Vicarage Road as the Hornets welcomed Everton.

Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Samuel Kalu faced each other
Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Samuel Kalu faced each other

Samuel Kalu earned his first start for Watford while Alex Iwobi featured for Everton, but neither player could help his side get the victory.

Recommended articles

Watford hosted Everton in their Premier League encounter on Wednesday night, with the Toffees looking to pull further away from the relegation zone.

Everton went into the game searching for another win in their battle to avoid relegation, while Watford were playing for pride after their relegation was confirmed on Saturday.

The Toffees were hoping to make it three wins on the spin after beating Leicester City and Chelsea in their last two matches. Frank Lampard's men started brightly, showing their attacking intent from the blast of the whistle.

A large part of Everton's attacking play came from Iwobi, who has been the club's best player in recent weeks. The 26-year-old Nigerian made five key passes from an unorthodox wing-back role and five crosses.

But despite Iwobi's best effort, Everton failed to break down Watford's defence. Meanwhile, Watford also gave it a go in attack.

The Hornets managed four shots off in the opening half compared to Everton's six. January signing Kalu played his part, completing 29 passes and making one accurate cross.

The second half, though, was all Everton. However, despite their five shots on target, the Toffees could not get the all-important goal.

The result leaves Everton two points clear of the relegation zone, going into the last two rounds of games.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Social media reactions as Kevin de bruyne leads Manchester City to emphatic victory over Wolves in the Premier league

    'The Kevin De Bruyne show' - Reactions as Manchester City edge closer to title after Wolves thrashing

  • Inter Milan beat Juventus 4-2 to win Coppa Italia title

    Reactions as Inter Milan beat Juventus 4-2 to win Coppa Italia title

  • Calvin Bassey has been a stalwart in central defence in recent weeks (IMAGO / Colorsport)

    Calvin Bassey grabs another assist as Rangers keep pressure on Celtic in title run-in

Recommended articles

'The Kevin De Bruyne show' - Reactions as Manchester City edge closer to title after Wolves thrashing

'The Kevin De Bruyne show' - Reactions as Manchester City edge closer to title after Wolves thrashing

Reactions as Inter Milan beat Juventus 4-2 to win Coppa Italia title

Reactions as Inter Milan beat Juventus 4-2 to win Coppa Italia title

Calvin Bassey grabs another assist as Rangers keep pressure on Celtic in title run-in

Calvin Bassey grabs another assist as Rangers keep pressure on Celtic in title run-in

Super Eagles derby ends in a draw as Watford and Everton share the spoils

Super Eagles derby ends in a draw as Watford and Everton share the spoils

Leicester City thrash Norwich, Lookman the only Eagle to feature

Leicester City thrash Norwich, Lookman the only Eagle to feature

'Na small remain make Lukaku miss am' - Reactions as Chelsea beat down Leeds United

'Na small remain make Lukaku miss am' - Reactions as Chelsea beat down Leeds United

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Blame Yaya Toure and his babalawo' - Reactions as Benzema and Rodrygo help Real Madrid kill Guardiola's Champions League dream

Yaya Toure is to blame for Guardiola's Manchester City losing to Real Madrid

3 famous curses in football history

Famous football curses
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles goalkeeper set to wed his fiancée this weekend

Super Eagles goalkeepers John Noble and Maduka Okoye
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' throwback pictures.