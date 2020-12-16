It’s hard to earn enthusiastic approval when you are playing in a West Brom side that had just six points from 13 games. Only one win in that 13 and eight losses-a sure relegation team.

However, Semi Ajayi has had just little fault in West Brom’s predicaments so far this season. The Baggies did not prepare appropriately for a comeback at the top flight, and the shortage of Premier League quality is so evident in the side.

With relegation almost inevitable, it is left for the players to play for their future away from the Hawthorns and the Championship where they are expected to be next season.

Nigerian defender Ajayi has not done badly this season and is one of those West Brom players who are showing that they can be of Premier League quality.

He showed his qualities again with his close Man of the Match performance as West Brom frustrated Manchester City to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad.

The defender was a gigantic figure as West Brom’s defence held tight to concede just one goal at Manchester City.

The 27-year-old did a good job, especially on Gabriel Jesus with an impressive and commanding defending.

It is his effort which forced an own goal from Rúben Dias just before halftime to grab an equalizer for West Brom that has made the headlines.

In the Manchester City box for a set-piece situation, a loose ball fell to the Nigerian who turned and shot at goal. His effort, however, was going wide before it took a wicked deflection off Dias into the net.

It wasn’t a goal for Ajayi who was denied what would have been his first Premier League goal, but it did help to earn a point for West Brom away at Manchester City.

The goal wasn’t the only thing that earned West Brom the point. Ajayi’s defending was also part of it. Ajayi especially in the second half defended really well and deserves a lot of the praises he has been getting from the game.

He finished the game with nine clearances and two blocked shots in his monstrous performance. He should have gotten the Man of the Match award, but it went to goalkeeper Sam Johnstone who also deserves it for his several saves late in the game.