Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has hailed Manchester City after his side Rotherdam lost 7-0 in an FA Cup encounter played on Sunday, January 6.

The Championship side suffered a terrible defeat at the Etihad Stadium .

The reigning Premier League Champions Manchester City put Rotterdam to the sword with goals from Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi and Gabriel Jesus.

Semi scored an own goal against his side but regardless took to his official Instagram account to post a picture and message following the defeat.

He said, "Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn.

"We were beaten by an amazing City team today, but there is a lot we can take heart from.

"Thanks to the fans that traveled for your support, from the first whistle to the last, we would come back stronger. "

Semiis expected to return to action when Rotherdam take on Ipswich Town in their next Championship game scheduled for Saturday, January 12.