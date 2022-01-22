Balogun returns in resounding Rangers victory

In a match which they dominated, Rangers defeated Stirling Albion 4-0 on Friday night.

Balogun put out a characteristically resolute performance, hardly putting a foot wrong and impressed on his return from injury.

With Rangers three goals ahead in a comfortable position, Balogun was withdrawn in the 60th minute, possibly to manage his recovery better.

After the match, the Super Eagles defender took to his Twitter page to express joy on his return.

He wrote: "It’s been a long time and I’m so happy to finally be back home

@RangersFC"