Following a two-month injury lay-off, Rangers defender Leon Balogun made his return in the Scottish Cup on Friday.
Balogun returns in resounding Rangers victory
Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun featured in Rangers' Scottish cup win on Friday.
In a match which they dominated, Rangers defeated Stirling Albion 4-0 on Friday night.
Balogun put out a characteristically resolute performance, hardly putting a foot wrong and impressed on his return from injury.
With Rangers three goals ahead in a comfortable position, Balogun was withdrawn in the 60th minute, possibly to manage his recovery better.
After the match, the Super Eagles defender took to his Twitter page to express joy on his return.
He wrote: "It’s been a long time and I’m so happy to finally be back home
@RangersFC"
Rangers face Livingston in the Scottish Premier League on Wednesday 26 January in a match Balogun would hope to feature in.