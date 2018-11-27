Super Eagles defender Omeruo and his wife welcome baby girl

news

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo and his wife Chioma have welcomed a baby girl.

Omeruo and Chioma completed their nuptials with a white wedding in Turkey in May 2018 after dating for eight years.

The defender has now announced that he and his wife have welcomed a baby girl together. This is couple's first child together.

According to Pulse Sports sources, Omeruo’s wife Chioma delivered the bundle of joy in London.

“I love you so much.. you handled All the difficult situations like a Boss.. thank you for this beautiful gift,” he wrote in a tribute to his wife on Instagram.

“Chairein is indeed Beautiful as the mom.. Thank you Jesus for without you, non of this would be a reality.”

It is known when the Omeruo’s wife delivered the baby but the defender did leave Super Eagles camp after the 1-1 draw away at South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He flew straight to London from South Africa and was not available for the Super Eagles friendly against the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday, November 20.