Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo made the La Liga Team of the Week alongside Lionel Messi after his Man of the Match performance for Leganes over the weekend.

Omeuro was solid at the back for Leganes who could only manage a goalless at home to Celta Vigo in a La Liga clash on Saturday, April 27.

A goal-line clearance in the second half was the highlight of his impressive performance at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

The 25-year-old defender was quick to clear an Iago Aspas effort before it went over the line to keep the score at 0-0.

"NEVER GIVE UP.. I actually thought it crossed the line," Omeruo wrote on his Instagram long with the video of his goal-line clearance.

He was named Man of the Match of the game and his performance has gotten him into the La Liga Team of the Week.

Messi, Toni Kroos and Jordi Alba are some of the popular players in the team.

Omeruo made 10 clearances, blocked one shot, had 90.7% passing accuracy, won one tackle and six of his seven duels. No opposition player dribbled past him in the game to give him a rating of 8.0.

The Chelsea player who is on loan at the La Liga club has been impressive in Spain this season.

He has been one of Leganes most consistent players with 24 starts in 25 league games.