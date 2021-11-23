RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins shows off style rocking all-white outfit [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi

Collins took to social media to show off a stylish white outfit.

Jamilu Collins
Jamilu Collins

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Jamilu Collins decided to show off a stylish outfit in a post on his official Instagram account.

This is the first post from the 27-year-old after he featured for the Super Eagles in the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde. Collins featured for all 90 minutes in both games home and away.

The Kaduna-born defender returned to action with his side SC Paderborn 07 over the weekend.

Collins started on the bench for Paderborn against German lower league rivals Hannover 96 on Friday, November 19, 2021. He was substituted for Jonas Carls in the 74th minute and received a yellow card in the 80th minute as the game ended in a goalless draw.

Paderborn does not have European obligations in midweek and Collins decided to use his spare time to flex on social media.

He posted several pictures of him styled in an all-white outfit on his Instagram account.

Along with the photos was a caption that said, "RISE ABOVE HATE HUSTLE, LOYALTY, RESPECT."

Collins in the picture rocks white shoes, along with a trouser and jacket. The defender who is one of Gernot Rohr's most trusted is expected to return to action when Paderborn hosts Hansa in a German lower league fixture scheduled for Sunday, November 28, 2021.

