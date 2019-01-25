Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem is not pleased with the decision of the authorities to call off the search for his former Nantes teammate Emiliano Sala.

Sala has been missing since Monday, January 21 after the aircraft he was travelling on from Nantes to Cardiff disappeared off the radar.

Authorities on Thursday, January 24 called off the search after they felt that they had exhausted their options.

'It's an injustice'

Awaziem who was teammates with Sala during the Nigerian defender’s loan spell at the Nantes during the 2017/2018 season believes it’s an injustice if the search stops.

“Please the search for Emiliano-Sala should not stop,” the 22-year-old defender wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“It’s an injustice if they stop. Think of his family and friends.

“Please let the police continue to search and lets all continue to play for Sala.”

Sala was on his way to back to Cardiff to resume training with Cardiff after he signed a club-record deal with the Wales-based Premier League side.