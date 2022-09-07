Super Eagles defender Bassey feeling 'weird' after Ajax destroyed Rangers

It was a terrible reunion for the Gers as their 2022 young player of the year put on a show to help Ajax to a 4-0 win in the Champions League opener.

empty pulse senegal

Bassey joined Ajax from Rangers in the summer for a record £20m to become the most expensive defensive addition.

The 22-year-old faced the Gers for the first time since his departure and put on a solid display to keep a clean sheet as Ajax recorded a big win.

Bassey completed 97% of his passes, created two chances, assisted one of the goals and made one key pass.

Bassey admits it was weird to see Rangers lose

The Super Eagles star spoke to the media after the match.

Bassey will give his former teammates time to recover from the annihilation, adding that it felt weird to his former club to lose that way.

empty AFP

"I didn't think I could just message them just like that tonight," he stated per the Daily record.

"I'll give them a day. It just depends on how they are. I haven't seen them for a while. Obviously, I'm buzzing on one side but (on the other) I can't explain it, it's a weird feeling."

Bassey promises to continue to support Rangers

Bassey may have helped Ajax take his former club to the cleaners, but he remains a fan at heart even though on Wednesday night he had just one job and that was to give his all for his new club.

"When I'm not playing against the (Rangers) boys I wish them the best and I'm always rooting for them to win," he added.

Pulse Nigeria

"But being on the pitch against them, I just had to switch that focus because now I'm here. I've got to give 100 per cent and I'm just pleased to get the win."

"I wouldn't say it was easy for us. I just think we executed what the manager wanted from us right at times. There's still work to be done for us to get better but we're pleased with the performance. We just need to keep working on it.”